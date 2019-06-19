Gloria L. Carlton March 27, 1942 May 30, 2007 To THE ONE WE LOVE Now that you are gone, we had to let you go, so you could move into your afterglow. We will not grieve with tears; we are happy that we had so many years. I gave you my love you can only guest how much you gave me in happiness. Thank you for the love you shown, before you travelled on alone. Though grief has been a must, now the grief informed with trust. It's only for awhile that we must part so I bless the memories within my heart, and then when, I must come that way alone, you can greet me with a smile and welcome me home. Missing You! Love Family, Friends and Husband, Leon Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary