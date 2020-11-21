1/
Gloria Craft
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CRAFT (HULSEY), Gloria Ruth

Gloria Ruth Hulsey Craft passed away Nov. 18, 2020 after a brief illness. She is survived by Dan Craft of Mountain View, CA, Joel Craft (Martha) of Atlanta, GA, and Melanie Craft Compton (Mark) of Memphis, TN. She was preceded in death by her husband Belmont "B.H." Craft, Jr, and brothers Marion Hulsey and Forrest Hulsey.

Gloria was born in Atlanta March 26, 1932, to Jesse and Ruth Hulsey. She graduated from the newly-created Grady High School (created when the former Boy's High and Girl's High merged), and attended the University of Georgia. She married B. H. Craft in 1956. Together they started and ran a swimming pool company, which later became a spa and hot tub company. Upon her husband's death in 1994, Gloria struck out on her own, determined to live and enjoy life. She became quite the daredevil, taking hot air balloon rides, going white-water rafting, flying in open-cockpit biplanes, and hang-gliding. She especially loved the beach, reminding her of her childhood vacations, so much so that she moved to St. Augustine, FL in 2002. When her health began to fail, she moved to Memphis to be near her daughter and son-in-law. She became a fixture at the retirement community, even being chosen as Resident of the Month. She will be remembered lovingly and missed by all who knew and loved her.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a charity of your choosing.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved