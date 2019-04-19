|
|
CREW, Gloria Born Gloria Jean George (Crew) to Matilda and Wyman in Atlanta August 12, 1930. Gloria completed her education at Washington High School. She worked in the medical field before her long career at Atlanta Life Insurance Company where she retired after 36 years. After marriage and 3 children, 6 Grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren Gloria Crew went home April 13, 2019. Her homecoming will be held at First Mt. Selah Baptist Church, 2017 Forrest Park Rd. Atlanta, Ga. 30315.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 19, 2019