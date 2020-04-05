|
|
DAVIS, Gloria Hardegree Gloria Hardegree Davis, 79, of Fayetteville passed away on March 27, 2020. Gloria was born in Atlanta, GA to Lee and Corine Fore on July 18, 1940. She graduated Valedictorian from Chamblee High School Class of 1958. She was a Registered Nurse and graduated Valedictorian from Crawford Long School of Nursing, and furthered her education with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Georgia State University and a Master's of Counseling from Liberty University. She worked as the Company Registered Nurse and was the Wellness Director for Georgia Power for 32 years where everyone knew her as "Aunt Glory" a true Southern Belle with a message of "health, happiness and hope". Gloria is survived by her spouse, Harold "Hal" Davis (married March 18, 2007), daughers, Pam Reas (Greg), Sherrye Ayers-Drew (David Drew), step-sons, Guy "Butch" Hardegree (Gail Wooten), Tony Hardegree, Greg Davis (Dulce), grandchildern, Kelsey Ayers Cash (Kevin), Hailey Reas, Kyleigh Drew, step-grandchildren, Dasha Connerly Vincent, Richard Harris, great-grandchildren, Keegan Cash, Kadleigh Cash, Sisters, Lynda Hanson (Jim), Sandra Roberts, Diane Johnston, Susan Ray (David), Lanette Stewart (Jim), brothers, Frank Fore, Sr. (Melanie), Joe Fore, sister-in-law, Kathy Davis McDonell (Harold), caregiver, Charlene Morley, and many nephews, nieces, cousins and other extended family. She was preceded in death by parents, Lee and Corine Fore, sister, Joan Swinney (Loney), Gloria's first husband of 41 years, Guy Hardegree, Jr, step-daughters, Mary Hardegree Stokes, Martha Ann Hardegree Connerly, and step-grandson, Brian Cockrell. Memorials may be given to First Baptist Church of Jonesboro Youth Ministries or The James Gang Construction Ministry or the in memory of Gloria Davis. Gloria was a very special person and was loved and respected by many. She loved her family, friends and The Lord and she will be missed dearly. Gloria's wishes were to be cremated and her ashes will be placed in her cemetery niche at Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery, Sandy Springs, GA. Due to the Corona Virus Covid-19 Pandemic, the Memorial Service will be postponed to a later date.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 5, 2020