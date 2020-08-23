Gloria Denny

DENNY, Gloria Gloria Creech Denny, daughter of Mary and Robert Manley Creech passed away in her sleep Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the age of 93. Raised in Claxton, GA as the youngest of 10 children, Gloria graduated high school at 16 and moved to Atlanta where she attended Georgia State and quickly started to work at Traveler's Insurance. She met her husband, James (Jim) Denny after his return from WWII while attending GA Tech. They were married for 41 years until his death in '89. She always called Georgia home, even after her moves to Ohio and Athens, Greece. She is the last surviving charter member of St. James United Methodist Church in Atlanta where she served into her 80's, last as the Bridal Committee lead overseeing so many weddings including 2 of her children. Always proud of her upbringing and family, she is best remembered by her family and friends for her humorous one-liners and loving heart. Her family continues to celebrate holidays together and will always continue her legacy of rooting on the Braves and Yellow Jackets as they enjoy the many recipes she passed down to 3 generations. Gloria's siblings have all passed except for her older sister, Myrtle who resides in Atlanta at 97 years old. She's survived by her daughter, Pam (Bill ) Barnett of Dunwoody, GA; daughter, Fran (Gary) Sutherland of Canton GA; son, Jim (Sachi) Denny of Davidson, NC; daughter, Jennifer Collins of Victor, ID; grandchildren, William (Christy Sanders) Barnett of Peachtree Corners, Matthew (Anna) Barnett of Signal Mountain, TN, Michael (Hailey) Barnett of Roswell. GA, Derek (Brooke) Sutherland of Las Vegas NV, Robert (Kasia) Sutherland of Park City UT, Lindsey (Adam) Wood, Springfield, GA, Alex Denny of Park City, UT, William Denny of Raleigh, NC and Jackson Denny of Davidson, NC, Savannah and Porter Collins of Victor, ID; and 14 beautiful great grandchildren who continue to carry GG's legacy. Also surviving is her brother-in-law, Jim Brough; sister-in-law, Nita Denny; and countless nieces and nephews that she adored. The family wants to thank all those who supported Gloria including Village Park Senior Living for their love and compassion. Gloria will be laid to rest privately next to her husband at Arlington Memorial Park. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be scheduled at a later date around Thanksgiving, at St. James United Methodist Church.