Services
H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
173 Allen Road Ne
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
(404) 851-9900
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Dlugos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Dlugos

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gloria Dlugos Obituary
DLUGOS, Gloria E. Gloria E. Dlugos, 92, of Atlanta died on Friday, the 7th of June 2019. A native of Amsterdam, Ohio she was a founding member of St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church and their choir. Surviving are her loving husband of 70 joyful years, Gerald S. Dlugos; children, Thomas P. Dlugos, MD, Raymond J. Dlugos, Stephen M. Dlugos, Jeannie D. Eber; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and sister, Rosemary Darrow. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday, the 22nd of June at 10:30AM at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, 7171 Glenridge Drive, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
Download Now