|
|
DLUGOS, Gloria E. Gloria E. Dlugos, 92, of Atlanta died on Friday, the 7th of June 2019. A native of Amsterdam, Ohio she was a founding member of St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church and their choir. Surviving are her loving husband of 70 joyful years, Gerald S. Dlugos; children, Thomas P. Dlugos, MD, Raymond J. Dlugos, Stephen M. Dlugos, Jeannie D. Eber; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and sister, Rosemary Darrow. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday, the 22nd of June at 10:30AM at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, 7171 Glenridge Drive, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 16, 2019