Services
A. S. Turner & Sons
2773 North Decatur Road
Decatur, GA 30031
(404) 292-1551
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria DOOLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria DOOLEY


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gloria DOOLEY Obituary
DOOLEY, Gloria Gloria Strickland Dooley, 87, of Atlanta, passed away peacefully on March 18, 2019 at Emory University Hosptial. She was born September 27, 1931 in Dobbs Ferry, NY. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Virginia Hutto Strickland, her husband, John (Jack) Allman Dooley Sr and her sister, Dorothy Strickland Stockton. She is survived by her two sons, John Allman Dooley Jr. (Sandy), Ansel Strickland Dooley (Victoria) and grandson, Jay Allman Dooley (Stephanie). She graduated from North Fulton High School. Gloria was a member of Haygood United Methodist Church for 46 years. She was a talented artist; teaching clay, ceramics and sculpture in the Atlanta area. She will be greatly missed for her spiritual, caring nature, her fun sense of humor and her radiant smile. A memorial service will be announced and held later at Haygood United Methodist Church. Services are being provided by A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home, Decatur, GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A. S. Turner & Sons
Download Now