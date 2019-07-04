Services Visitation 4:30 PM - 7:00 PM St Mary's Parish Stevensville , GA View Map Vigil 7:00 PM St Mary's Parish Stevensville , GA View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM St Mary's Parish Resources More Obituaries for Gloria GANDARA Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gloria GANDARA

1941 - 2019
GANDARA, Gloria Santa Ana, CA - Gloria Rebecca Gandara (Hightower) was born on July 3rd, 1941 in Corvallis, Montana and raised on the Bitterroot Stock Farm during the sugar beet era in Bitterroot Valley. On June 20th, 2019 she passed peacefully into God's loving arms surrounded by family in Santa Ana, California. Gloria was a Hamilton High School cheerleader, graduating in 1959. She attended dental hygienist school in Minneapolis, Minnesota before moving to Washington D.C. where she was employed by the Department of Defense in a secretarial pool. There she met her husband, Collin James Hightower Sr. Together they moved to the Boulder, Colorado area where they raised their two loving children, Lisa Hightower and Collin Hightower Jr. Her thesis paper took her to Uganda to write a program to provide cell phone infrastructure in developing countries. She worked at Mountain Bell for years as a computer analyst during the legal split up of the company, found herself having to move from Colorado. Gloria enjoyed a challenge and moved to Atlanta, Georgia in 1996 to work for AT&T and later for Verizon Wireless as a Computer Systems Technician. She completed her PhD in Telecommunications in 2011 from Argosy University in Atlanta. In December of 2018, she retired from Verizon. During the summer of 2016, Gloria was diagnosed with lung cancer and fought it bravely until her death. She will be remembered fondly for her high energy, love of adventure, exuberance, dancing, and generosity. She loved animals and the family was blessed with many pets that came about due to her purchasing multiple cats, dogs, chickens, turkeys, ducks, and goats. Her passions included cruising in the Caribbean, ballet, making memory books for her class reunions, and creating calendars and albums for the family. She loved her family and celebrated with them regularly, returning to Montana whenever she could. She was a Major in Civil Air Patrol. She ran the administrative wing of the group and coordinated search and rescue efforts. She enjoyed reaching out to the girls in the neighborhood, providing mentorship and leadership. Gloria always tried to find a way of giving back to her community. Gloria is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Mike Schaefer, son and daughter-in-law, Collin Jr. and Linda Hightower, and grandchildren, Lindsey and Reid Hightower. She is also survived by her mother, Donna Gandara, sister and brother-in-law Gail and Donald Scott, sister Dolores Gandara, sister and brother-in-law Virginia and Michael Baldwin, brother James D. Gandara, sister and brother-in-law Rosanne and Dale Janes and twelve nieces and nephews, ten great nieces and nephews plus a large extended family. She was preceded in death by her father James J. Gandara, ex-husband Collin James Hightower Sr., loving uncle and aunt Sylvester and Corrina Gandara, and sister-in-law Corina Gandara. There will be a candlelight prayer vigil on July 10th at 7:00 pm at St Mary's Parish in Stevensville, Montana. Visitation will begin at 4:30 pm on July 10th prior to the vigil service. Funeral services will be at St Mary's Parish at 11:00 am on July 11th, 2019 through Whitsett Funeral Home in Stevensville, Montana with burial in St. Mary's Cemetery. There will be a reception to follow. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 4, 2019