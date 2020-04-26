|
|
JAMESON, Gloria April 20, 2020 Gloria Ann Fudge Jameson of Atlanta, GA passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020, from the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. She was born on June 28, 1929 in Gloucester, MA, the daughter of Stephen and Elsie Fudge. In 1947, she graduated from Gloucester High School and soon moved to Atlanta GA, where she met and then married Jack Jameson in 1948. They were happily married for 60 years until his death in 2008. Gloria and Jack surrounded themselves with a large and loving family. Gloria is survived by her five children and their spouses: Cathy and John Caldwell, Jack Jameson, Jr., Cynthia Franklin, Stephen and Janet Jameson, and Elaine and Randal Bishoff. She adored her grandchildren and their spouses: Ryan Caldwell and Kristen Clardy, Melissa and Steven Swinford, Robert and Ping Franklin, Gregory and Angel Franklin, Daniel and Kelsey Franklin, Nichole and Sean Peerless, and Meghan and Daniel Gould. Gloria's six great-grandchildren were also her pride and joy: Emma Gould, Lillian and Dean Peerless, Gabrielle Franklin, Layla Franklin and Jameson Swinford. In addition to her family, Gloria leaves behind many dear friends. She was a devout Catholic and was involved with many area churches and causes throughout her life. For 31 years, Mrs. Jameson was a welcome fixture at St. Pius X High School, where she made lasting impressions on many students and their parents, faculty and staff. She was always a champion of the underdog and helped many kids set and achieve "impossible" goals. With her laugh that could fill the whole room, she became a friend to many at Mount Vernon Towers, where she moved in 2014. Gloria cared deeply and loved strongly. In return, she was loved by many and will be missed terribly. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to St. Pius X High School, 2674 Johnson Rd. NE Atlanta, GA, The Monastery of the Holy Spirit, 2625 Highway 212 SW, Conyers, GA 30094, or to a . Due to current circumstances, a memorial celebrating Gloria's life will be held at a later time. Funeral arrangements will be handled by Wendy Eidson Phoenix Funeral Services, and burial will be at Honey Creek Woodlands.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 26, 2020