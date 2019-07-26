Services
H.M. Patterson & Son-Spring Hill Chapel
1020 Spring Street NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
(404) 876-1022
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Lane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Lane

Add a Memory
Gloria Lane Obituary
Gloria Lane, known as the first female to anchor the local news on Atlanta TV, has died at age 77.

After about 15 years at WSB-TV in the 1960s and 1970s, she went on to launch the glossy, high-end Presenting the Season magazine, which she operated for nearly four decades.

Lane, a long-time Marietta resident, grew up in Rome and received a bachelor's degree at the University of Georgia. She joined WSB-TV out of school in 1963 as a secretary and trainee. She became one of the station's first female reporters by 1965.

She became WSB-TV's very first female anchor, eventually doing noon and weekends.

Lane co-anchored the Salute to America parade for six years and covered the legislature for six years. Along with John Pruitt, Gloria Lane co-anchored from the Georgia World Congress Center the night Georgia native Jimmy Carter was elected president in 1976.

She left WSB-TV after having her daughter Brett in the late 1970s. That's when she came up with the idea of Presenting the Season magazine, which sprouted from her work chairing fundraising events. She launched the magazine in 1981 highlighting fundraisers and charity events and the Buckhead social scene. She forged deep ties in that world.

A private memorial will take place at a later date.

Read the family-placed obituary about Gloria Lane

Read more about Gloria Lane on ajc.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.M. Patterson & Son-Spring Hill Chapel
Download Now