|
|
Gloria Lane, known as the first female to anchor the local news on Atlanta TV, has died at age 77.
After about 15 years at WSB-TV in the 1960s and 1970s, she went on to launch the glossy, high-end Presenting the Season magazine, which she operated for nearly four decades.
Lane, a long-time Marietta resident, grew up in Rome and received a bachelor's degree at the University of Georgia. She joined WSB-TV out of school in 1963 as a secretary and trainee. She became one of the station's first female reporters by 1965.
She became WSB-TV's very first female anchor, eventually doing noon and weekends.
Lane co-anchored the Salute to America parade for six years and covered the legislature for six years. Along with John Pruitt, Gloria Lane co-anchored from the Georgia World Congress Center the night Georgia native Jimmy Carter was elected president in 1976.
She left WSB-TV after having her daughter Brett in the late 1970s. That's when she came up with the idea of Presenting the Season magazine, which sprouted from her work chairing fundraising events. She launched the magazine in 1981 highlighting fundraisers and charity events and the Buckhead social scene. She forged deep ties in that world.
A private memorial will take place at a later date.
Read the family-placed obituary about Gloria Lane
Read more about Gloria Lane on ajc.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 26, 2019