MARGESON, Gloria Gloria Gleason Margeson, known as "GG" to 8 children, 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, passed away in Atlanta on December 5, 2019 at the age of 91. She was born in St. Louis, MO to Lucile Parmalee Gleason and Joseph William Gleason on Nov. 21, 1928. At the age of 14 she moved with the family to Atlanta from Rochester, NY. Gloria proudly became a Southerner for life always insisting on the use of "ma'am" and "sir". She graduated from the all girls' Sacred Heart High School in downtown Atlanta across campus from the original Marist School location. After attending St. Joseph's nursing school for several years, Gloria married Dr. Richard Clyde Margeson of Atlanta on August 19, 1950. Gloria was an enthusiastic tennis player and fan throughout her life. She was supported in her family life by dear friend and family surrogate mother Julia Fischer. A devout Catholic, Gloria was a daily Mass attendee for years at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church. Mrs. Margeson was preceded by her sons Richard Clyde Margeson, Jr. and Thomas Edmund Margeson, infants Mary Kristin and Joseph, her parents Mr. and Mrs. Joseph W. Gleason, brothers Joe, Earl and Bob Gleason and sister Mary Gleason Johnson. She is survived by her sister Loretta Gleason Beach (David), children Kathy Margeson Cotney (Tom) of Atlanta, Tim Margeson (Bridget) of Cumming, Kevin Margeson (Sara) of Lakeland, FL, Gloria Janice Savage (Lane) of Ft. Collins, CO, Steve Margeson of Atlanta, Melanie Margeson Ham of Warrenville, SC and daughter-in-law Diane Margeson of Vancouver, WA. Visitation will be held Wednesday Dec. 11, from 6 to 8 PM, at Patterson's Arlington Chapel Sandy Springs. A funeral Mass will be held Thursday, Dec. 12, at 10:30 AM, at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to NAMI (Natl Alliance of Mental Health) of Georgia.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 8, 2019