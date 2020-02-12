Services
Gloria McCurdy


1946 - 2020
Gloria McCurdy Obituary
MCCURDY, Gloria Jean Gloria Jean McCurdy was born December 15, 1946 and passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family and friends on February 9, 2020. Gloria was born in Paterson, NJ, to Secundino and Nancy Soto. Gloria is preceded in death by her son Michael McAloon, mother Nancy Soto and brother John Soto. Gloria is survived by her sons Jayson McCurdy (Heidy Gallow) and Justin McCurdy, sister Linda Petro (Anthony), three grandchildren, nieces and nephews: close friend Craig Harper, other close friends and business associates. The family will receive friends from 12 PM until 1 PM with Funeral Services held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 1 PM in the Sandy Springs Chapel, 136 Mt. Vernon Hwy. NE Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Interment will immediately follow at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mt. Vernon Hwy. NW, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Following the interment service, Gloria's family invites friends to gather in celebration of her life at 5695 Glen Errol Road, Sandy Springs, GA 30327. Please follow signage for parking.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 12, 2020
