OYS, Gloria Gloria J. Oys, age 89, of Suwanee, GA passed away at Lanier Village Estates, Wednesday morning, May 13, 2020. Born September 2, 1930, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, she was the daughter of the late Robert John DuBay and Florence Davis. After graduating from Washburn High School in 1948, she attended the University of Minnesota and later married her late husband, John Oys of Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 11, 1949. They later moved to Atlanta, Georgia where John was an Eastern Airlines Pilot and Gloria raised their two children while also growing her love for art with paintings and quilting, gardening, and being an active member of the Eastern Pilots Wives Association. Gloria and her husband of 59 years, enjoyed their numerous retirement years together between Atlanta, Georgia and Crested Butte, Colorado where they spent time with loved ones and enjoyed many summer and winter activities such as skiing, fishing, hiking, and motorcycling. They also were avid world travelers, exploring parts of Africa, Europe, South America, and Australia. Survivors include brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Lucille DuBay, son and daughter-in-law, John D. and Pamela Oys; daughter, Renee C. Oys; grandchildren, Lori Reynolds and husband, Alan, Chris Oys and wife Meridith, Austin Oys and Kaysie Oys; great-grandchildren, Emily, Cody, Preston, Amelia, Wesley, Charlie, and Ollie. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in her memory to be made to the on their website at https://www.alz.org/
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 17, 2020