|
|
BOLDS (SHROPSHIRE), Gloria Age 87, Of Atlanta, Georgia and formerly of Summerville, Georgia passed away April 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father Roy Shropshire, mother Florence Ann Knox, and sister Juanita Shropshire. Gloria Shropshire Bolds spent four decades of her life dedicated to the education and mental empowerment of literally tens of thousands of students. She is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated and passionately pursues her interests in traveling, public speaking, bible study and dancing. She is survived by her loving husband, Clyde Bolds of Summerville, GA; sister Sara Myers of Birmingham, AL; sister-in-law, Regina Cosby of Kingsport, NY; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Due to heath concerns for the community, a private graveside service for Mrs. Gloria Shropshire Bolds will be held on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta, GA. Arrangements entrusted to Willis Funeral Home, Inc., Dalton, GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 17, 2020