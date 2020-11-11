SMITH, Evangelist Gloria
Evangelist Gloria Smith of Stone Mountain, GA passed on November 4, 2020. The private homegoing services for the immediate family only of Ms. Smith will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 2 PM at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes - South DeKalb Chapel, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034. A public visitation will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 5-7 PM at our South DeKalb Chapel. The visitation and funeral services will be live streamed via levettfuneralhome.com
Ms. Smith will be truly missed by her loving family, devoted friends and colleagues.
