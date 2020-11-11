1/
Gloria Smith
SMITH, Evangelist Gloria

Evangelist Gloria Smith of Stone Mountain, GA passed on November 4, 2020. The private homegoing services for the immediate family only of Ms. Smith will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 2 PM at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes - South DeKalb Chapel, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034. A public visitation will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 5-7 PM at our South DeKalb Chapel. The visitation and funeral services will be live streamed via levettfuneralhome.com. Ms. Smith will be truly missed by her loving family, devoted friends and colleagues. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory (404) 294-5500. Visit levettfuneralhome.com to extend your condolences.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc.
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA 30034
(404) 241-5656
