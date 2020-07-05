MALLORY, Godfrey Mr: Godfrey Mallory, of Atlanta, passed away on June 30, 2020. Celebration Of Life Services will be held tomorrow, Mon., July 6 , 2020 at 9:00 am, at Murray Brothers Funeral Home , Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd., SW; Atlanta, GA. (30331). Interment: Westview Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the Chapel, starting at 8:30am. TODAY, public viewing 12noon - 6pm He is survived by son Russell (Denikka) Mallory; daughters, Tonya M. Austin and Kim Mallory- Porcher, sisters Ruby Robbins and Dorothy (Ray) Rankin, grand-children; great-grand-children and many other relatives and friends. Service will be live streamed on vimeo.com/murraybrothers
(404) 349 -3000 mbfh.com