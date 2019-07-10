Services
Herschel Thornton Mortuary
3346 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.
Atlanta, GA 30311
(404) 691-4685
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 7:30 PM
Herschel Thornton Mortuary
3346 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.
Atlanta, GA 30311
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
South-View Cemetery
1990 Jonesboro Road SE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Goldie McGuire
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Goldie McGuire

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Goldie McGuire Obituary
MCGUIRE, Goldie Mrs. Goldie McGuire, 94, of Stockbridge, passed Sunday, July 7, 2019. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, July 13th, 10:00 am, at South-View Cemetery, 1990 Jonesboro Road SE. A viewing will be held Friday, July 12th, from 10:00 am to 7:30 pm in our chapel. The family will be present to receive guests from 6:00 pm until 7:30 pm at Herschel Thornton Mortuary 3346 M.L. King Jr. Dr. 404-691-4685 www.thorntonmortuary.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Herschel Thornton Mortuary
Download Now