MCGUIRE, Goldie Mrs. Goldie McGuire, 94, of Stockbridge, passed Sunday, July 7, 2019. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, July 13th, 10:00 am, at South-View Cemetery, 1990 Jonesboro Road SE. A viewing will be held Friday, July 12th, from 10:00 am to 7:30 pm in our chapel. The family will be present to receive guests from 6:00 pm until 7:30 pm at Herschel Thornton Mortuary 3346 M.L. King Jr. Dr. 404-691-4685 www.thorntonmortuary.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 10, 2019