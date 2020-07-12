1/1
Gordon Azar
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gordon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
AZAR, Sr., Dr. Gordon Dr. Gordon Jerome Azar, Sr., 85, of Atlanta GA, entered into eternal rest on July 10, 2020. He was born November 22, 1934 in Atlanta, GA to Nicholas George Azar and Mable Yarid Azar and attended Immaculate Conception School and Marist High School, where he was Valedictorian of the class of 1952. At Marist, Gordon was a multi-sport athlete, lettering in football, basketball, tennis and track. He was inducted into the Marist Athletic Circle of Honor in 2005 and received Marist's Distinguished Alumnus Award in 2010. Though he was offered football scholarships to Georgia Tech and Duke and an academic scholarship to Notre Dame, Gordon chose to attend Emory University to realize his dream of becoming a physician. He completed his undergraduate studies in 3 years, graduating from the same institution with his MD degree in 1959. Gordon completed his residency in internal medicine as well as fellowships in endocrinology and cardiology at Piedmont Hospital. He then spent 2 years as a medical officer in the U.S. Public Health Service prior to entering private practice in Atlanta in 1965. Dr. Azar was a founding physician at Northside Hospital and was instrumental in its establishment and early growth, serving as Chief of Staff in 1979-1980. He retired in 2018 after serving his patients and Northside Hospital for 48 years. Among his many contributions to the medical community, he was lead author of the seminal article published in 1963, establishing the low carbohydrate/ketogenic diet subsequently used by Dr. Robert Atkins as the basis of the popular Atkins diet. Gordon was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, an active member of their choir for 15+ years, an avid tennis player and a member of ALTA for many years. For 61 years, he was married to the love of his life, Amelia "Dolly" (Maloof) Azar, who preceded him in death in 2016. Theirs was a unique love story, having known each other their entire lives. Gordon was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was preceded in death by an infant son, Joseph. He is survived by his five children, Lynn Foley, Sharisse Johnson, Dr. Gordon Azar, Jr. (Jenny), Marcia Sullivan (Frank), David Azar (Jan), 14 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Due to Covid, the service will be immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cancer Home, Folds of Honor, The Northside Hospital Foundation or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel
4550 Peachtree Road Ne
Atlanta, GA 30319
4042613510
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved