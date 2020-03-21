|
COLSON, Gordon Gregory "Greg" Gordon Gregory "Greg" Colson also known as "Bubba" by his grandchildren and friends, passed away at his home in Greensboro, GA on March 17, 2020. He was 71. Greg was truly a gift from the Lord who made an incredible difference in the lives of many people. We will be forever blessed by his legacy and influence and inspired to share this gift with others through how we lead, how we love and how we serve. Born in Winder, Georgia on September 14, 1948, he was the son of the late Gordon Lee Colson and Mary Nell Jackson Colson. Greg graduated from Winder Barrow High School in 1966 and from Georgia Southern University in 1970 with a BBA in Accounting. He served his country with the Air Force Reserves from 1970-76. On April 19, 1975, he married the love of his life, the former Sue Carter. In 1981 Greg and two other partners opened Moore Colson, a successful accounting and advisory firm in Atlanta, GA where he retired in 2010. Greg dearly loved that firm, all of the staff, the countless clients and especially his close circle of partners. He often stated that his priorities were "Faith, Family and Firm in that order," and he did his best to mentor his partners and staff toward those priorities. Greg and Sue raised their two daughters, Keely and Andrea, in Marietta, Georgia and later retired to Lake Oconee. Giving back to the community was one of Greg's many passions. He was actively involved in his church (Johnson Ferry Baptist and then Lake Oconee Church) and numerous nonprofits through the years, including Feed My Lambs, Right from the Heart and North GA Walk to Emmaus. He was passionate about serving those in need and improving the organizations in which he served. One of his greatest passions was mentoring a group of 7th grade boys from JFB on Tuesday nights at his house with food, fellowship, biblical teachings and lessons for life. He mentored this group weekly through their high school years until they graduated. Greg loved his family immensely and spending time with them was one of his greatest pleasures. He often said, "the family that plays together, stays together." He was truly a kid at heart. Every year, Greg took the family to Disney World, which began when his girls were barely old enough to walk and continued with their families and the grandchildren even up until this last year. One of his favorite places in the world was Lake Burton in the beautiful North Georgia mountains. He spent countless hours tubing his girls around the lake, playing games, and celebrating many July 4th holidays with family and friends. Upon retirement Greg turned his love for golf into a full-time hobby. He loved spending time with dear friends at Reynolds Lake Oconee both on and off the course. Greg is survived by his wife of forty-four years, Sue Colson; daughters, Keely Colson Culpepper (William) and Andrea Colson Tipps (Heath), both of Birmingham, AL; grandchildren, Mary Carter Culpepper, William Gregory "Will" Culpepper, Emory Grace Tipps and Colson Lee Tipps. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Ann Colson. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date which will be announced. Memorials may be made to Lake Oconee Church (1101 Village Park Drive, Greensboro, GA ) or https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html. McCommons Funeral Home 109 W. Broad Street, Greensboro, GA (706) 453-2626 is in charge of arrangements. Visit us at www.mccommonsfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest register.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 21, 2020