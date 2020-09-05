1/1
Gordon Edwards
1953 - 2020
EDWARDS, Gordon "Gene" Gordon Eugene "Gene" Edwards, age 66, of Cartersville, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Gene was born October 1, 1953 in Marietta, Georgia. Gene is survived by son David Bohanon, daughter Ronda Washington (Tim), and son Rodney Bohanon (Dana); longtime companion Marlene Foltz; grandchildren Josh Bohanon, Garrett Washington, Brooke Washington, Chase Washington, Austin Martin, Hanna Martin, Noah Bohanon, and Jade Bohanon; and great-granddaughter Kiley Bohanon. He was preceded in death by wife Bonnie Bohanon Edwards. Gene retired after 30 years from Chemical Products Corporation working in Operations. He was an avid sports fan, especially baseball. His favorite teams were the Atlanta Braves, Rome Braves, and the University of Georgia Bulldogs. Gene was a loving family man who enjoyed the simpler things such as his favorite television shows Gunsmoke and the Andy Griffith Show. He also enjoyed gardening, trivia night, working crossword puzzles, and his beloved dogs. Gene's memories will be cherished by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. A visitation for Gene will be held Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home, 2950 Cobb Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, Georgia 30152. A chapel service will follow the visitation at 2:00 PM with Dr. David Joyner officiating. Burial will follow at Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery, 2000 Cobb Pkwy SE, Marietta, Georgia 30060. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.winkenhoferpineridgefuneralhome.com for the Edwards family.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home
SEP
8
Service
02:00 PM
Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home
SEP
8
Burial
Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home
2950 North Cobb Pkwy
Kennesaw, GA 30152
7704227299
