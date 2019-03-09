HARWOOD, Dr. Gordon B. Dr. Gordon B. Harwood, age 87, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019. A funeral service will take place Monday, March 11, 2019 at 1:00 pm at All Saints Catholic Church, located at 2443 Mt. Vernon Rd, Dunwoody, GA 30338. The burial will follow the service at Peachtree Memorial Park, Peachtree Corners, GA. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory. Dr. Harwood was a graduate of the University of Texas. He received his master's degree and Doctorate in accounting from the University of Houston. He was Professor of Accounting at Georgia State University for about twenty-five years, until his retirement in 1996. He was also the founder and first president of the American Cut Glass Association, and he spoke several languages. Dr. Harwood is preceded in death by his parents, Gordon B. Harwood, Sr. and Grace Galloway Harwood. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Concetta "Connie" Harwood; sons: Joe Harwood (Jan), Dacula, GA; Paul Harwood, Tybee Island, GA; Bob Harwood (Cindy), Plantersville, TX; and Jack Harwood (Lisa), Sanger, CA. Grandchildren: Allison Campbell (Ben), Jamie Harwood, Kate Bushart (Brian), and Maddie Harwood. Great grandchildren: Kayden, Colton and Corbin Bushart. Several nieces and nephews. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary