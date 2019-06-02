|
RAMPLEY, Gordon Webster Mr. Gordon "Webster" Rampley age 85 of the Big Springs Community, Canton, GA died on Friday May 31, 2019 at the Northside Hospital Cherokee. Funeral services will be held 3:00PM Sunday June 2, 2019 from the Big Springs United Methodist Church, Interment in the Church Cemetery. Dr. Kirk Bozeman & Rev. Mike Ware will officiate. Family will receive friend on Saturday from Noon - 8Pm and Sunday 12 Noon-2PM. Survivors include, Wife Maxine Rampley, Canton, GA, Daughter and son-in-law, Vivian (Dan) Price, Canton, Ga. Grandchildren Nathan (Amy) Price, Timothy (Carey) Price, Katlyn (Ben) Thacker, Great Grandchildren Barrett Price, Copeland Price, Kinley Thacker, & Noah Price. Webster was a lifetime Cherokee County resident, He was a faithful member of the Big Springs United Methodist Church. He served his Church and Community well. In many ways. He volunteered his time maintain the Church grounds, helping to raise fundsand creating a nature trail on church property. His kind smile and selfless nature will forever be missed. The caring staff of Darby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
