POWELL, Gordon Stanley On Monday, December 2, 2019, Stan Powell passed away at the age of 95. Stan was born on October 20, 1924 in Atco, Georgia to Gordon and Mattie Belle Powell. He served in the Army during WWII in the 102nd Infantry Division. Stan received his Bachelor of Music degree from The Westminster Choir College and his Master of Sacred Music degree from Eastman School of Music. Stan served as the Minister of Music at Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church from 1955-1970 and at Abington Presbyterian Church from 1970-1990. On December 27, 1952, Stan married Virginia Hagood. They raised two daughters, Barbara and Alice. Virginia preceded him in death. He is survived by his children, three grandchildren and three great-granddaughters. A service celebrating his life will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Lenbrook Square, 3747 Peachtree Rd. NE. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to St. Joseph Home, 10722 Wyscarver Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45241.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019