TAN, Grace A. Grace Atienza Tan passed away in Boston on January 27th, 2019. Grace was born in Cotabato City in the Philippines on April 16, 1960, and attended Cotabato Chinese High School from elementary through high school. She received her B.S. in Architecture from University of Santo Tomas in Manila and started her architectural career there. Grace joined John Portman and Associates as a junior architect shortly after receiving a Master of Architecture from Ohio State University. She later received a Master of Design Studies from Harvard University. Grace was with Portman and Associates for 34 years, her last 18 years as the president of the firm. She was mentored by the futuristic architect John C. Portman, Jr. In 1993, Grace helped Jack Portman, the firm's current chairman, establish the Shanghai office. Portman was the first firm to lead the wave of western architects driving unparalleled development and design in China. Grace was incredibly effective as a multi-lingual architect and planner, in obtaining commissions by working with Chinese owners and government officials. During Grace's tenure as president, in addition to China, Portman and Associates also had projects in India, South Korea, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates, Poland and many cities in the United States. Grace was honored as one of the "Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business" by the Asian American Development Center in 2012. Portman and Associates felt the loss of a dynamic and determined president in the passing of Grace. As Jack Portman said, "Grace was exacting; kind but firm, consistently working to ensure that we stayed on point. She had a unique, indeed graceful, manner of persuasion. She helped make us better, always. She was greatly respected and will be missed here and around the world." Grace will be remembered for her intelligence, charm, kindness, graciousness and thoughtfulness. She will be sorely missed by her close-knit family, friends and colleagues. Grace is survived by her parents, Lucio and Conchita Tan of the Philippines; her brothers, George (Maria) Tan of Boston, MA and Eugene (Aimee) Tan of the Philippines; her sister, Gesille (John) Lou of Singapore; nephews Edward and Garret Tan; nieces Emily, Erin, Gabrielle, and Geneva Tan and, Georgia and Genna Lou; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins in the Philippines, Canada, and the United States. Memorial service will be held by Grace Tan's family, friends, and colleagues in Atlanta on Friday, March 8th 2019, 10 am 12 pm, at Cathedral of Christ the King 2699 Peachtree Road NE Atlanta, GA 30305. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 3, 2019