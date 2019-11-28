|
KERNS (COX), Grace Grace Cox Kerns, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully at home on November 24, 2019. Grace was born on September 28, 1951 to Walter Cox, Jr. and Mary (Johnson) Cox of Clemson, South Carolina. A bright shining light in this world, she loved everyone as she loved life: immensely, unconditionally, and with an unyielding zest. The impact Grace made on the people around her was profound, and everyone was unquestionably better for it. Grace leaves behind husband Charles; son Wesley and daughter-in-law Jennifer; grandchildren Keaton and Sadie; brothers and sisters-in-law Walter and Vicki Cox, Frank and Crossie Cox, and Bill and Janet Cox; brothers-in-law Forrest and Don Kerns and their families, and nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, cousins, and friends far too numerous to count. A celebration of Grace to take place in Atlanta will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers or memorial contributions, please send love out to the world in remembrance of Grace.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 28, 2019