HUMPHREYS, Grace December 1, 1937 March 20, 2020 Mrs. Grace Lewis Humphreys died peacefully in her home on Friday, the 20th of March 2020. She was born in Atlanta, GA to Jean Bloomfield Reed and Thomas Lenoir Lewis. She graduated from North Fulton High School where she was called Mary Grace. She earned her bachelors degree from Emory University where she was a founding member and President of Delta Delta Delta. In the 1970s, Grace lived in New York City where she began her masters at Columbia University School of Social Work. In the 1980s, she returned to Atlanta and at age 52 she completed her Master of Social Work at the University of Georgia after which Grace worked as a medical social worker at Emory University Hospital Midtown for more than 20 years. Grace participated in the early years of Atlanta's Decorator's Show House in various roles including decorating chairman. She served on the Junior Committee of the Atlanta Symphony and was a member of the General Society of Mayflower Descendants. Grace was an avid traveler with trips to Africa, the United Kingdom and Italy in the last decade. Grace was preceded in death by her parents; her husband George W. Humphreys; her former husband Lloyd Cooper Flatt; and her sisters Nancy Montet and Jeanette McClain. Grace is survived by her daughter Laurie Flatt Mobley and her husband Jim; her stepchildren George Humphreys and his wife Barbara, Elizabeth Smith and her husband Brent, and Rena Humphreys, Michael Flatt and his wife Diane, Mark Flatt; her grandchildren Jack and James Mobley; her step-grandchildren Katie and George Humphreys, Adams and Hadley Smith, and Harrison Lyle; and niece and nephews. Because of the extraordinary circumstances caused by Covid-19 the family will be holding a small private graveside service on Monday, March 22nd, at Arlington Memorial Park with the Reverend Dr. Bill Burch officiating and the Reverend Dr. G. Gil Watson participating virtually.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020