KENNEDY, Grace Grace Kennedy, age 94, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at her home in Tucker, Ga., surrounded by her loving family. Her funeral will be Monday, July 22, 2019, at 2 pm in the First Baptist Church of Tucker. Burial will follow at Bethesda United Methodist Church Cemetery, Lawrenceville, Ga. Born in Snellville, she retired after 25 years as an administrative assistant for General Motors. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Tucker for over 82 years where she was very active in the BTU. Survived by her sister, Louise K. Melton of Tucker, her brother, John Dennis Kennedy of Niceville, Fl. and several nieces and nephews. Condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Sunday from 1 until 4 pm at the Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel. 770-564-2726.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 21, 2019