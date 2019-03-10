LUFFEL, Grace After a brief decline, Grace Luffel went home to the loving arms of her Savior on February 25, 2019. She was 93. She was born March 15,1925 in Brooten, Minnesota to Dutch immigrants Marinus and Grietje (Grace) Zoet. The youngest of six children she went to school in a rural, one room schoolhouse. She was predeceased by her husband George Fredrick Luffel. Grace was a new, young florist in Fort Scott, Kansas when she met George on a blind date. That date resulted in a marriage of over 50 years. Together they were an example of team work, loyalty and humor. While raising a family in Rolla, Missouri she earned degrees in teaching and foreign language. She was the first in her family to earn a college degree. Qualified to teach High School English, French and Spanish she went on to teach all three for many years at Newburg High School in Newburg, Missouri. In 1997, Grace and George, moved to Milton, Georgia to help with grandchildren who had just lost their Mother to cancer. This move also saw her resume teaching as a tutor of English as a Second Language. With a deep empathy for others she instilled in her family a compassion toward her fellow man, a love of life, reading and a love of God. She had a green thumb, an artistic eye, and she made sure everyone had plenty of good food to eat. Grace was the Mother of Susan Mengel, and David Luffel, grandmother of Chris Mengel, Cameron Mengel, Mark Luffel, Paul Luffel, Peter Luffel, Arthur Luffel (predeceased) and Annabelle Luffel. Great-grandmother of Adeline Luffel and Jonathan Luffel. Mother-in-law of Matthew Mengel and Bonnie Luffel. Services will be March 16, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Alpharetta First United Methodist Church. Remembrance donations can be made to English as a Second Language at Alpharetta UMC. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary