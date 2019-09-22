|
|
SAUSER (COCHRAN), Grace Grace Sauser was born Feb. 26, 1923 in Bradley, Arkansas; she passed away Sept. 13, 2019. She was the daughter of James Abner Cochran and Elizabeth Crabtree Cochran. She was preceded in death by her husband, Martin Hugo Sauser, after being married for 63 years. Grace and Martin came to Atlanta in 1951 when Martin joined the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, later serving as the Symphony's Concertmaster for 17 years under the baton of Henry Sopkin and Robert Shaw. Grace received her undergraduate degree from Henderson State College. She is survived by her four children, Ann Sauser Pridgen (Bill), Linda Sauser Mentzer (Rick), Martin Hugo Sauser Jr (Jill) and Jean Sauser Trammell (Dwayne); 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Atlanta Symphony or to Druid Hills Presbyterian Church. A celebration of her life will be held Sept. 23, 11 AM, at Druid Hills Presbyterian Church located at 1026 Ponce De Leon Avenue, NE, Atlanta, GA 30306. The family will receive visitors beginning at 10 AM, preceding the service.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 22, 2019