WATTS, Grace Grace Watts, age 88 of Conyers, died Friday, September 27, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, I.Q. Watts; daughter, Connie Morton. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Allan and Kathi Watts, Mark and Jane Watts; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. She was a member at the Hardeman Primitive Baptist Church and she also active in the Senior XYZ and Prime Timers of Conyers. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Elder Kenneth Watts and Elder David Smith officiating; interment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends Friday, October 4, 2019 from 6 until 9 PM at the funeral home In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hardeman Primitive Baptist Church, 941 Rolling Meadows Drive, Loganville, GA 30052. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 2, 2019