MARTIN, Graham Houston Born in Miami on June 20, 1949, Graham passed away on October 14, 2020 after a difficult battle with cancer. Graham was a colorful character who attracted many nicknames, beloved and loyal friend to many, and of great influence and generosity to many people and the organizations of which he was a part. Growing up in Miami, Graham was Salutatorian of his graduating class at Christopher Columbus Catholic High School and competed in baseball and golf. His family calls him "Pepper", based loosely on the baseball player, Pepper Martin. He went to the Georgia Institute of Technology on a Navy scholarship and graduated on the dean's list with a bachelor's degree in Industrial Engineering in 1971. He was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity where he earned the nickname "Sunshine" (among others) that he carried throughout his life. He maintained lifelong friendships with many of his fraternity brothers. He served for three years as a supply officer in the US Navy. After the Navy, he graduated cum laude from law school at the University of Miami, Florida, and practiced labor law in Atlanta for five years. His love of working with people led him to change careers to the investment brokerage business where he started from the bottom and grew his book of business to serve many clients. His early dedication to cold-calling led to another nickname "Grambo". The demand for his investment advice attracted him to a number of brokerage organizations and finally to Morgan Stanley where he has been Senior Vice President for many years and a key member of the very successful Terminus Group within Morgan Stanley. He served on the Board of Trustees of Theatrical Outfit for many years, including five years as Board Chairman. He was instrumental in the capital campaign that led to construction of the Balzer Theater at Herrin's as well as the financial strategy to retire the organization's mortgage. He was tireless in obtaining critical donations from people and organizations to support the Theatrical Outfit. Graham was a founding member and broker of record of the Fakawi Investment Club, an organization of about twenty men from all over the English-speaking world who, for over thirty years, have combined their quest for investment knowledge and golfing aspirations into a social group that - for good reason - does not take itself too seriously. He was a sponsor of the Teach for America organization. Graham has been a Big Brother to Christian Williams for over ten years in the Big Brothers/Big Sisters program and was a big influence in Christian's life. He was an "uncle" to many of the children of his friends who will remember him fondly. Graham was an avid golfer and a member of Cherokee Country Club. He took his golf game seriously and was known by his friends to occasionally be grumpy when his game was off. He had an impressive memory for many facts and called himself the "Google Master" when he paused to look something up. With his powers of concentration focused elsewhere, he was known to leave prodigious numbers of wallets, credit cards and head covers in his wake. He is survived by his sister, Christine Bright (Neal) and his brother, David Martin (Kathy). He was preceded in death by his parents, Tad and Nora Martin of Miami, Florida. He is also survived by his devoted and loving companion for the past several years, Linda Nash. A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 1 PM, at Sandy Springs Chapel, 136 Mt. Vernon Hwy. NW, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. The burial service will be held that day at 2 PM, at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mt. Vernon Hwy. NW, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. The Chapel service will be limited to 70 people due to COVID spacing but as many as will fit safely are encouraged to attend. The burial site will be outdoors and will have adequate spacing for all to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to an organization dear to Graham's heart - Theatrical Outfit, The Balzer Theater at Herren's, 84 Luckie Street NW, Atlanta, GA 30303.