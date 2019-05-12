Resources More Obituaries for Grant VENNES Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Grant VENNES Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers VENNES, Jr., Grant Russell "What other people may find in poetry or art museums I find in the flight of a good drive" --Arnold Palmer Russell Vennes, age 79, of Fort Valley, Georgia and Atlanta passed away peacefully on April 6, 2019 with his family by his side. Russell grew up in Fort Valley, GA. He was a natural athlete. Since he was a boy, he played football, basketball and golf. Golf was one of the big loves of his life. There is probably not a golf course in Georgia that he didn't play! While in high school, Russell worked at the Blue Bird Body Co. in Fort Valley GA where the first steel-bodied school bus, named "Blue Bird No. 1" was built. His favorite past times were playing golf at Pine Needles Golf Club and fishing at Moss Creek with his brothers. It was a simple life and he enjoyed his childhood there. After high school, he attended Gordon Military College for 2 years. While at Gordon, he was the star Quarterback of the football team, leading player of his basketball team and the State Championship golfer! Russell went on to the University of Georgia to finish his studies. After graduation, he moved to Barnesville, GA and taught at Gordon Military College. Russell eventually moved to Atlanta where he worked in a variety of positions. One of his most enjoyable jobs was working in the Marketing Department for the Atlanta Flames, who played out of the OMNI Coliseum from 1972-1980. His professional career was in the Insurance and Investment Banking business. He is survived by his 3 daughters: Valory Vennes Thompson (Gary), Laura Vennes and Paige Faulk Burry (Pete); 4 grandchildren: Madison Heflin who predeceased her grandfather, Regan Cecil, Taylor Heflin and Chatham Thompson; 2 brothers: Donald Vennes (Suzanne) and Alan Belmont Vennes; a niece Amy Vennes and nephew Craig Vennes (Rebecca); his two former wives, Gay Vennes Nicol and Debra Faulk Vennes; good friends, and his loving cat Sophia. A Celebration of Russell's Life will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 for immediate family and friends. Following this private event, we will be meeting at The Red Door Tavern in Buckhead, to raise a toast to honor Russell. If you knew him, please stop by The Red Door on June 1, 2019 at 5PM and share a funny tale or two. Russell could tell a joke better than most people and loved making others laugh. He was one of a kind! He will be sorely missed. The family request in lieu of flowers, donations be made to either the or to your local animal shelter. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries