Greg Block
Greg Block, an entrepreneur who sold a successful home textile company in his early 40s to focus on a way to give back to the community, died Aug. 14, 2020. He was 54.

Block created First Step Staffing. It is an Atlanta-based non-profit that places the homeless, those with criminal records, struggling veterans and others with employment barriers in jobs.

Block was also a community activist, dedicated athlete and a musician.

He's survived by wife Monica, children Will, Carole Anne and Jack, his mother, Nadine Block, and two brothers.

A private family memorial is planned, with a more public celebration of his life coming next year.

Read more about Greg Block on ajc.com
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 20, 2020.
