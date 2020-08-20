Greg Block, an entrepreneur who sold a successful home textile company in his early 40s to focus on a way to give back to the community, died Aug. 14, 2020. He was 54.
Block created First Step Staffing. It is an Atlanta-based non-profit that places the homeless, those with criminal records, struggling veterans and others with employment barriers in jobs.
Block was also a community activist, dedicated athlete and a musician.
He's survived by wife Monica, children Will, Carole Anne and Jack, his mother, Nadine Block, and two brothers.
A private family memorial is planned, with a more public celebration of his life coming next year.Read more about Greg Block
on ajc.com