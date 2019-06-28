Resources
SWICKARD, Gregg Lyle Gregg Lyle Swickard (64) of St. Pete Beach, Florida, passed away May 24, 2019. He was born on August 2, 1954 in Toronto, OH. He is survived by his daughter, Jessica (Bobby) Hayes; son, Joshua (Christina) Swickard; a sister, Jeanne Nave; and his two grandchildren, Dalton and Gretchen. He was preceded in death by his brother, Dan and sister, Donna. Gregg always had a positive attitude no matter the hardships he faced. Anyone who had the chance to speak with him knew they were in for a story of his children or grandchildren and was definitely going to have a laugh or two. Our lives were better because he was in it and graced us with his heart warming ways.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 28, 2019
