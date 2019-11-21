Services
Dr. Gregory Bossart

Dr. Gregory Bossart Obituary
BOSSART, Dr. Gregory Dr. Gregory Bossart, husband to Jennifer Kimbrell Bossart, and devoted father to Ansley Claire, Haydan Kimbrell, and Charles Gregory Bossart entered the arms of his Savior on 19 November 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Greg worked for over 30 years in clinical domestic, marine mammal, and avian medicine and wildlife pathology on a national and international level. Before his death, Greg was the Senior Vice President and Chief Veterinary Officer at the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta, Georgia, where he oversaw the animal care, research, and conservation programs. Greg was a highly respected veterinarian, pathologist, and conservationist, and committed to advancing the understanding of marine mammals. While Greg's professional focus was on aquatic marine mammals, he dedicated personal time for his family. His daughters, Ansley & Haydan are great examples of Greg's intellectual curiosities, as well as his athleticism. Little Charlie (2 years old) will certainly follow in his Daddy's (Birkenstock) footsteps. Greg will be terribly missed by family, friends, and colleagues from around the world. Although missed, his legacy in aquatic marine mammals and his love for his family and friends remain a constant for forever! A Celebration of Life will be at 1:00 PM, November 23, 2019 at the Fellowship Bible Church, 480 West Crossville Road, Roswell, Georgia.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 21, 2019
