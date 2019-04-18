Services
Hicks & Sons Mortuary
2233 Anthony Roadd
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 788-4300
Service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Hicks & Sons Mortuary
2233 Anthony Roadd
Macon, GA
View Map
FAMBLES, Gregory Allen "Peachtree" Atlanta, Georgia-Services for Macon native, Gregory Allen "Peachtree" Fambles, 56, are 2:00P.M., Saturday, April 20, 2019 at HICKS & Sons Mortuary, Macon, GA. He was the son of the late Franklin and Clara Fambles; attended the local schools; later relocated to Atlanta, GA. Survivors include: sister, Cheryl (Kirk) Gibson, Warner Robins, GA; brother, Franklin M. Fambles, Jr., Macon, GA; aunt, Elizabeth Randall; uncle, Ralph Fambles; other relatives. A special thanks to the Black, Lowe and Sancho Families.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 18, 2019
