Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Gregory Harris Obituary
HARRIS, Gregory L. Mr. Gregory L Harris, 59, of Atlanta, GA passed away November 14, 2019. Greg was born in Atlanta, GA and a graduate of Jonesboro High School. He had enjoyed a career as a hairstylist for 35 years. He was very outgoing and enjoyed singing and performing any chance he had. Greg was a funny and loving son, brother, nephew and friend who will be deeply missed. He is survived by his mother, Emily Day Harris; brother, David Harris (Julia); nephews Brett Harris (Katlin) and Bradly Harris; great-nephew, Paxton Harris; and a loving extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous friends. Greg was preceded in death by his father, Claude L. Harris. A service to celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Woodstock Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. A reception will follow. Online condolences may be expressed at www.woodstockfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 17, 2019
