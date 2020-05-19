|
PAULSEN, Gregory Reimer Gregory Reimer Paulsen, age 57, of Stockbridge, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020. He was born Sept. 26, 1962 in Fort Walton Beach, FL, to Pete Paulsen and Jessie Paulsen. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Paul and Anna Paulsen of Germany, J. M. and Beulah Post, of Cobb County Georgia, uncles Wayne Post, William Post, and Walter Paulsen, and his aunt, Hedi Knoop. He attended Campbell High school in Smyrna and also attended Georgia State University. Mr. Paulsen is survived by his daughter, Samantha Christine Paulsen, and her mother, Debbie Myers Paulsen, parents, Pete and Jessie Paulsen, granddaughters, Mia and Myla, sisters, Katrina Dickerson and Chandra O'Steen, brother Gary Paulsen, nephews, Elijah and Zach, nieces, Eva, Brooke, Brandi, and Brittany. The family will receive friends Tuesday, May 19, from 6 PM - 8 PM, and Wednesday, May 20, from 12 PM - 1 PM, at the funeral home. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The Hydrocephalus Association at www.hydroassoc.org. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.cannonclevelandfunerals.com. Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors, 770-914-1414.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 19, 2020