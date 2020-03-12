Resources
In Loving Memory of Gregory E. Thompson
To Gregory E. Thompson, Loving
Father of my two children and
Best Friend,
In the year since you went to God,
we have continued trying to live
our lives in a way that is God-
filled with the hope that we will
all be reunited someday. Until
then, keep watching over us, our
Angel. We miss you and love you
always.
On behalf of the Thompson
family, I apologize to those who
were unable to pay their respects
last year. I hope this tribute gives
you some measure of peace and
closure.
Mrs. Gregory E. Thompson &
Children
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 12, 2020
