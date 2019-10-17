Resources
Greta Avant Obituary
AVANT, Greta AVANT, Greta, Newsom of Dunwoody, Georgia, formerly of Orlando, Florida, was peacefully called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 12, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Mrs. Avant was born in Florida on November 11, 1931. Mrs. Avant was preceded in death, by her husband Hubert Lamar Avant and her parents, Ethel Pervis Newsom and Jack Newsom. Greta is survived by her two sons, Keith and Kevin Avant along with three beloved grandchildren, Kortney Avant, Rachel Avant and Sarah Avant. A funeral service and internment will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park & Funeral Home, 400 Woodlawn Cemetery Road, Gotha, Florida 34734. Please join the family and friends in honoring Greta's life.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 17, 2019
