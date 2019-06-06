|
WHITE, Gretchen E. Mrs. Gretchen E. White of Atlanta entered into rest on May 25, 2019. Celebration of Life Friday, June 7, 2019, 10 am, Elizabeth Baptist Church Douglasville, 2990 Bright Star Rd. Douglasville, GA. Rev. Dr. Craig L. Oliver, Pastor. Rev. Tim Sims, Campus Pastor. Interment Georgia National Cemetery. Cortege will assemble at the residence at 9 am on day of service. Viewing today 3-9 pm Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 6, 2019