Services
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331-2113
(404) 349-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for Gretchen White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gretchen White

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gretchen White Obituary
WHITE, Gretchen E. Mrs. Gretchen E. White of Atlanta entered into rest on May 25, 2019. Celebration of Life Friday, June 7, 2019, 10 am, Elizabeth Baptist Church Douglasville, 2990 Bright Star Rd. Douglasville, GA. Rev. Dr. Craig L. Oliver, Pastor. Rev. Tim Sims, Campus Pastor. Interment Georgia National Cemetery. Cortege will assemble at the residence at 9 am on day of service. Viewing today 3-9 pm Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now