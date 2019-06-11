HUDGINS, Major Grover W. (ret) Major Grover W Hudgins (ret) age 73, passed away on May 25, 2019 after a long illness. He was born on February 6, 1946 to the late Daniel and Tressie Hudgins. He was preceded in death by his brothers Daniel, Arnold, Douglas and Jerry Hudgins and sisters Luna Kate and Ruby Kato. He graduated from Cedartown High School, Troy State University, Troy Alabama and Georgia state University, Atlanta, Georgia. He served 20 years in the Army which included two tours in Vietnam as a helicopter pilot. After retiring from the Army he was a prosecutor for 20 years and retired in 2008 from The Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit. He is survived by Linda, his wife of 51 years. Survivors also include his children Karen Blake (Tom),Michael and Matthew (Lindsey), his very close niece Krystal Jackson (Michael) and 8 grandchildren that he loved and enjoyed greatly, Phillip, Brandon, Peyton and Caroline Blake, Graceson and Landry Hudgins, Otis Hudgins and Tanner Whitehead. He is also survived by several well-loved nieces, nephews and cousins. The memorial service will be Saturday June 15, 2019 at 2:00 PM, First Christian Church of Mableton, 878 Old Alabama Rd. SW, Mableton, Georgia 30126. The burial will be on June 17, 2019 at 1:00 PM, Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Rd. Columbia, South Carolina 29229. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to a worthy Veterans' organization or charity. Parker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary