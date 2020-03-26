|
GRANADE, Guelda Guelda Smith Granade died Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Born January 20, 1931, in Maysville, Georgia, Guelda was the eldest of three children born to Selwyn and Zuline Thompson Smith. At North Georgia College, Guelda met her life's love, Al Granade, from Conyers, Georgia. Guelda and Al were married May 27, 1951 and immediately headed for Fairbanks, Alaska, where Al was stationed with the U.S. Army. While in the military, the family grew to include daughters Deb and Jenny. After leaving the Army, Guelda, Al and daughters returned to Georgia, settling in Marietta. Guelda stayed home to raise the girls when they were young, and her family became faithful and active members of First Baptist Church of Smyrna. Guelda returned to work when the girls reached school-age, and throughout her career, first at Rich's and later at the Internal Revenue Service, she made many lifelong friendships. Guelda, known as GG by her grandchildren, was a wonderful cook, and her family loved her specialties: zucchini bread, oatmeal cookies, pear relish and apple butter. Guelda's family was her first priority and her joy, and her favorite place was wherever her family gathered. For thirty-five years GG took her family to Sunset Beach, North Carolina, building a lifetime of wonderful memories. Guelda is survived by Al Granade, her beloved husband of almost sixty-nine years, daughters Deb Robinson (Michael) and Jenny Shell (Gary), grandchildren Martha Shell Dinges (Andy), Andrew Shell (Alla) and Rob Shell (Eva), and great-granddaughters Caroline and Annie Dinges, as well as Guelda's younger sister, Hilda Hill (Charles), and several nieces and nephews. Guelda was predeceased by her brother Larry Smith. There will be a private family graveside service. Memorials may be made to the Atlanta Community Food Bank, 3400 North Desert Drive, Atlanta, GA 30344, www.acfb.org. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Road, Conyers, GA 30012, 770-483-7216.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 26, 2020