|
|
Gus Thornhill Jr., owner of an East Point funeral home and longtime community activist, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 78.
His son, Michael Thornhill, said his father died at the funeral home.
Thornhill was one of East Point's first black police officers, joining the force in 1965. He rose to the rank of major before his retirement in 1990, according to the Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home website.
He started the funeral home in 1979, said his son.
In 2000, the East Point City Council recognized Thornhill by renaming a street after him.
Visitation will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 14 at Siloam Church International, 3695 Roosevelt Hwy. in College Park.
Services will be held at noon Monday July 15 at the church, where Thornhill was a trustee.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 10, 2019