THORNHILL Jr., Gus On July 9, 2019 the City of East Point and The State of Georgia lost one of its Honorable Pillars, Mr. Gus Thornhill Jr. Mr. Thornhill a native of the State of Georgia, hosts over 65 years of Funeral Services including past President and current member of The Dynamic 9th District of Georgia Funeral Services of Practitioner Association Inc., (GFSPA), as well as the State and National Board of Funeral Services Practitioner. Mr. Gus Thornhill Jr. is the owner and president of Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home, Inc. located in East Point, Georgia. The Funeral Home is located on the street named in his honor "Gus Thornhill Jr. Dr." to reflect his love and service for his community. In 1965 he was hired by the City of East Point as one of the first African American Police Officers along with his best friend the late Clifford Burnette. Mr. Thornhill retired as Major of East Point Police in 1991. He is nationally known and respected for his contributions to law enforcement and a better society. The very property that he was raised on in East Point, Georgia is currently the same property he resides on. His love and passion for the City of East Point has never left his heart, though the community has lost one of its Statesman. He leaves in his memory his wife of 57 years Mrs. Annell Thornhill; children, Darryl Jones, Michael Thornhill and Sherry Thornhill; a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren; Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home Staff; The City of East Point, The 9th District GFSPA and many relatives and friends. Visitation services will be held Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. Siloam Church Int'l 3695 Roosevelt Hwy College Park, Georgia 30349. Celebration of life services will be held Monday, July 15, at 12:00 noon at Siloam Church Int'l 3695 Roosevelt Hwy College Park, Georgia. 30349 with Pastor Dr. Jonathan Carter Sr. officiating. Interment Southview Cemetery. The Cortege will assemble at the church at 11:00 a.m. GUS THORNHILL'S FUNERAL HOME INC. 404-768-2993 Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 11, 2019