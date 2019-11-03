Resources
Hello Atlanta, On behalf of the entire family and staff of Gus Thornhill Jr., we would like to extend our sincere appreciation to everyone for their abundance of outpouring love during his Legacy Celebration. The many donations to Gus Thornhill's Scholarship Fund; and the endless prayers has been absorbed in our hearts. Gus Thornhill Jr. was not only a successful business owner and First African American Police Officers for his beloved City of East Point, GA. His greatest title was a loving and devoted Husband and Father; a true lover of his community, a youth advocate through education and extra-curriculum achievements, as well as an sincere friend to many. The Legacy of Gus Thornhill Jr. is enhanced and built by your commitment and support for over 40 years to Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home Inc.; where his motto of "Service By Professionals" was derived and will continue to be our future map. Your devotion to Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home Inc. will be the fibers that continues "The Legacy of Gus Thornhill Jr." for years to come. Forever Grateful and Thankful, Gus Thornhill Jr. Family and Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home Inc. Staff. Please visit Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home 1315 Gus Thornhill Jr. Dr. East Point, Georgia 30344 for your Legacy Souvenir. 404-768-2993-4
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 3, 2019
