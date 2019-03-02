KING, Guy Harold Guy Harold King of Dallas, GA passed away on December 22, 2018. He was a beloved husband and the father of five children. He had seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and many friends. Guy was a newsman for more than 40 years. He started his career in Mattoon, Illinois. He worked in Terre Haute, Buffalo, New Orleans and Atlanta. He started in radio then moved into TV where he was a reporter and anchor, a news director, a producer, writer and senior copy editor. He moved to Atlanta from New Orleans in 1986 and began working at CNN soon after. Guy was affectionately known as "Sky King". In his almost 20 years at CNN he covered every type of news story including elections, natural disasters, the fall of the Berlin Wall and 9-11. He was a talented artist, a gifted writer and a loyal New Orleans Saints fan. He was born in Oblong, Illinois to Guy King and Evelyn Cody King. Despite moving, his ties there were strong. He kept in touch with many of those he grew up with. He also attended and helped plan several high school reunions. A celebration of life will be held in Gulf Shores, Alabama for family and friends. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary