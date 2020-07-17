1/
Guy Mann
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Guy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MANN, Jr., Mr. Guy M. Mr. Guy M. Mann, Jr., 82, of Grantville, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Son of the late Guy Morgan Mann and Ruth Ponder Mann, he spent his childhood in Grantville, where he was an Eagle Scout and member of First United Methodist Church of Grantville. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Emory University and retired from Georgia Power Company. A longtime resident of the Atlanta area, he returned to Grantville thirty years ago. Survivors include several cousins. Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 17, at the Grantville Cemetery. McKibben Funeral Home, Hogansville. www.mckibbenfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Grantville Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Claude A. McKibben and Sons
208 Johnson Street
Hogansville, GA 30230
(706) 637-8623
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Claude A. McKibben and Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved