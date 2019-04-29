O'BUCK, Guy Paul "Guy the Gladiator" Lawrenceville, GA Guy Paul O'Buck, 83, of Lawrenceville, GA, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home the morning of Wednesday, April 24, 2019. He is survived by his loving, devoted wife of 55 years, Patricia Quigley O'Buck; son Dennis (Brenda) O'Buck of Virginia; daughters Cynthia (Doug) Melstrom and Anne O'Buck of Colorado; Mary Ellen (Scott) Schroeder and Nora O'Buck of Georgia; eleven beautiful grandchildren; sisters Susan O'Buck, Eleanor (Jerry) Solovey, Margaret (Billy) Qualters, and brother James (Anna) O'Buck - all of New York; and many wonderful nieces and nephews. Guy was born in Yonkers, NY. He retired from ATT after 41 years as an engineer including the locations of White Plains, NYC, Oakton, VA, and Atlanta. The family cherishes memories of adventurous vacations he thoughtfully planned. His passions included jogs through the neighborhood, reading, gardening, NY Times crossword puzzles and acrostics, as well as the occasional cigar. Guy also looked forward to his men's weekly breakfast group, and evening bible study. He earned the name "Guy the Gladiator" because of his gallant battle with multiple cancers, as well as the various side effects from their treatments. The last year of his life, Guy amazed many with his incredible heart and tenacity, including his physicians, health care teams, family, and friends. Father Brian Lorei will celebrate a Funeral Mass in honor of Guy's life on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at 10:30am at St. Stephen the Martyr, with a reception to follow. Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel. 770-564-2726. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary