STINCHCOMB, Guy A Celebration of Life for the incomparable Guy Stinchcomb will be held Monday, April 27, 2020, 11 AM. Legacy Funeral Home Chapel, 8968 Fayetteville Road Jonesboro, Georgia; Rev. Samuel Townsend, officiating. Interment, South-View Cemetery 1990 Jonesboro Road SE, Atlanta, GA 30315. Viewing will be held Saturday, April 25, from 1 to 5 PM, and Sunday, April 26, from 1 to 5 PM, at Legacy Chapel. Guy Stinchcomb was born on February 14, 1943 to the late Henry B. and Marie Stinchcomb and was the eldest of their nine children. He joined Flat Rock AME Church in Fayetteville, Georgia at an early age and was raised with a strong faith in God. Guy attended South Fulton High School and joined the Air Force in 1961. He married his high school sweetheart, Erma (Hill) Stinchcomb a few years later. After he completed exemplary service to his country, in 1971 he began a career at Eastern Airlines where he worked for over 20 years as a stellar employee. Guy was an extremely charismatic, generous, and a loving son, brother, husband, father, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend full of life and laughter. He leaves behind to mourn his passing his beloved wife, Erma; four loving daughters, Rhoda McKissick, Aurora Callaway, Valerie Polain and Gieava Stinchcomb; three sisters, Gwendolyn O'Neal, Eloise Byrd, and Sheila Willis; and two brothers; Donald Stinchcomb and Ronald Stinchcomb, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was beloved by his immediate and extended family, a host of friends and anyone who had the pleasure to meet him. Live streaming will be available.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 26, 2020